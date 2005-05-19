Thursday, May 19, 2005

Paging Thomas Friedman


Good thing ol' Tom scrapped his silly Golden Arches Theory of Conflict Prevention for the Dell Theory of Conflict Prevention. Whereas the original theory held that no two nations with McDonalds franchises would go to war with one another, the new theory is that nations with positions in major multinational corporate supply chains will also be less likely to go to war.

The above photo was taken on Wednesday in Indonesia. Incidentally, according to Friedman's column detailing the Dell supply chain, the CD/DVD drive of his new laptop was quite possibly manufactured in that very same American-flag-and-Bush-effigy-burning country.

Not too damning, but still pretty funny none the less.

posted by Scott | 5/19/2005 | |

Sunday, May 15, 2005

Over $500 For Two Pairs Of Shoes?

Really? Really?

GOP Senate Leader Bill Frist made the unfortunate decision on Friday to go shoe shopping. Why was this decision unfortunate? Well, for starters, the shoe store happens to be just downstairs from the anti-privatization group Americans United to Protect Social Security. According to Josh Marshall (who's even got photos!), the staff was able to pull together an on-the-spot protest, blasting Frist for supporting the plan to gut Social Security.

As if that's not bad enough, apparently someone took note of how much Frist was spending on his new pair of shoes. Two pairs cost the deep-pocketed Senator a whopping $500. Ah, you just have to love those wholesome, down-to-earth red state Republicans. They're such real people. They're not at all like us decadent Northeastern liberals, with our sense of entitlement and love of minorities and HBO television shows.

I wonder if the factory workers living in the suburbs of Nashville know how much Fristy spends on his shoes...

posted by Scott | 5/15/2005 | |
social security
There Is No Crisis: Protecting the Integrity of Social Security
support
Amazon Honor System Click Here to Donate Learn More
links
Official Sites...
Democratic Party
From The Roots - DSCC
Democratic Action - DCCC
Congressional Black Caucus
Democracy For America
Center for American Progress
New Democrat Network
Dem Leadership Council
Stonewall Democrats
Young Dems of America
Kerry/Edwards '04
Make Ohio Blue

The 2008 Contenders...
John Kerry
John Edwards
Hillary Clinton
  (Senate site)
Russ Feingold
  (draft site)
Evan Bayh
  (supporter site)
Mark Warner
  (draft site)
Barbara Boxer
  (supporter site)
More to come...

2008 News...
Forty-Four
Primary 2008
Election Watch 2008
Yahoo! Election Blogs
WatchBlog

Media...
Google News
Political Wire
New York Times
Washington Post
The Guardian
The American Prospect
The New Republic
The Nation
Washington Monthly
Slate
Salon
TomPaine.com

Views...
Josh Marshall
Atrios
MyDD
Daily Kos
Tapped
Keith Olbermann
New Donkey
Bull Moose
Kentucky Democrat
Eric Alterman
New Democrat Network
Oliver Willis
Liberal Oasis
The Lone Dem
American Street
Tha Dug Out
Heart, Soul & Humor
Matthew Yglesias
Pandagon
Paul Krugman
E.J. Dionne
Faith Forward
Jonathan Alter
Steve Landfield
Joe Territo
Annatopia
US Liberals @ About.com
Molly Ivins
David Corn
John Nichols
Moderate Voice

NJ Progressive Bloggers...

Friendly Folks...
The Scowl
Urbanality
Achren
Marcy's Musings
Robot Polisher

Syndication...
archives
Current
July 2005
June 2005
May 2005
April 2005
March 2005
February 2005
January 2005
December 2004
November 2004
October 2004
September 2004
August 2004
July 2004
June 2004
May 2004
April 2004
March 2004
February 2004
January 2004
December 2003
November 2003
October 2003
September 2003
August 2003
July 2003
June 2003
May 2003
April 2003
March 2003
February 2003
reading room