Friday, June 17, 2005

Housekeeping

Wow, it's been a while. I was crazy busy at work. I was on vacation. Now I'm moving into a new home. Pretty good reasons for not posting to DemWatch, if I do say so myself. Things should start to get back to normal shortly, but let me just get a few thoughts in while I'm here.

1. Dick Durbin. The GOP outrage over Senator Durbin's comments is such baloney. Durbin said that the things in the FBI report on the treatment of detainees at Gitmo would seem like something out of Stalinist Russia, Nazi Germany, or Pol Pot's Cambodia if one didn't know better. He's absolutely right. And it's outrageous. Which is why he's calling attention to it. Forget about the magnitude of the problem -- no one is saying the Bush administration is anything like those of Hitler, Stalin, or Pol Pot. The problem is that nothing even remotely similar to the atrocities committed by those regimes should be going on on America's watch. Get it? That's why we're America. We're better than that.

2. The NJ Governor's Race. Forrester won the NJ primary. His whole campaign was predicated on the fact that he's going to cut Jerseyans' property taxes by 30% in three years. Only... he's lying. It's a sham. Even the GOP hacks at the Wall Street Journal editoral board called him out on it. I can't wait for Governor Corzine.

3. The Downing Street Memos. At first, I didn't pay too much attention. Why? It was sort of disingenuous for me to act as if finding out Bush was hell-bent on getting Saddam right out of the gates was some sort of shocking revelation. The minute he took office I knew we'd end up in Iraq at some point during his first term. What I didn't realize however, was that the Downing Street Memos really would wind up being the smoking guns proving that the Bush administration lied us into war.

4. Terri Schiavo. Still sad, though I'm relieved to find out that the right decision was ultimately made. While I think it's a little distasteful to endulge in told-you-so-ism, I do agree that Bill Frist should lose his license to practice medicine for the way he abused his position as a doctor to demagogue the issue to gain support from the religious right.

5. Michael Jackson. If you paid attention to this crap, you need a new hobby. I hear knitting is all the rage these days. How about a foreign language? Numerous classic works of literature can be found for free on the internet -- catch up on the ones you might have missed in school. Because at the end of the day, no matter what Nancy Grace says the verdict should be, following the ins-and-outs of celebrity trials really does nothing to make one a fuller, happier person.

posted by Scott | 6/17/2005 | |
