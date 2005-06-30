Thursday, June 30, 2005

Freudian Slips - 2004 Election Edition

Florida GOP Congresswoman Katherine Harris, the former Secretary of State who famously 'helped' George W. Bush during the Florida recount -- after serving as his Florida campaign co-chair, no conflict of interest there! -- is now running for Senate, surprisingly with no help from the White House. She's quite a lightning rod for her sketchy roll in the 2004 election and recount, and Rove & Co. have decided she can't win.

Here's her camp's reaction to the snub, courtesy The Hill:

"It's unimaginable that the White House folks and the National Republican Senatorial Committee would be so disloyal to Katherine Harris, especially after all she has done for the Bush family and the Republican Party," a Florida political operative who supports Harris said. "It's unconscionable and a stab in the back."
Gee... "all she has done for the Bush family"? What ever could they be talking about? It would be hilarious if it weren't so maddening.

Sunday, June 26, 2005

Eating Their Own

When the upper echelon of the GOP is getting this desperate, you know they must be in their, ahem, last throes. See, I thought guys like Rove and Cheney were just lying bastards when it came to us non-Republicans. Boy, how wrong I was. Today on CNN, Cheney went after Nebraska Senator Chuck Hagel, a fellow Republican.

From QWQ at dKos...

Since 9/11, we've had people like Chuck Hagel and other politicians and we've had people in the press corps and commentators who've said we can't do Afghanistan.
...
[Washington has] got a lot of people in it who were armchair quarterbacks or who like to comment on the passing scene. But those who have predicted the demise of our efforts since 9/11 -- as we have fought the war on terror, as we have liberated 50 million people in Iraq and Afghanistan -- did not know what they were talking about.
In other words, Chuck Hagel is an armchair quarterback who's been talking down the American troops and their aims in Afghanistan and he doesn't know what he's talking about.

But the record -- as it so often does -- shows otherwise. First of all, Chuck Hagel's a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, coming home with two Purple Hearts. (You remember the Purple Heart, right? Last year, the GOP explained that the military gave those our for Band-Aid wounds.) In the eyes of five-deferment Dick Cheney, this makes him an armchair quarterback. And as far as Hagel not knowing what he's talking about, he sits on both the Senate Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees. I would imagine this makes him pretty well-informed. As QWQ points out, it's a little hard to swallow Cheney's claim that Hagel's been saying "we can't do Afghanistan" since the attacks of 9/11. Need more solid proof? Here's what Hagel said on the October 10, 2001 edition of NewsHour with Jim Lehrer.

I think the objectives that the President laid out a few days ago are being completed and fulfilled. You noted the briefing that the House and Senate had today. Part of those briefings consisted of the results and the status of where we are.

So based on what I know, I think at least this initial phase of our military action has been successful, 100 per cent. I don't know if anything is ever 100 per cent in this business, but certainly they've done very well.
It's one thing for the Bush administration to slander Democrats who criticize them. But for them to start lashing out fellow Republicans who dare criticize their policies? Incredible.

